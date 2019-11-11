PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Monday morning the School District of Pickens County School Board voted 4-2 in favor of a school year that starts earlier in the year, but gives longer breaks for students.
Back in October, the school district said the school board would host two public input sessions before taking a vote on the proposed 2020-2021 school year calendar changes.
The calendar start date will be August 4th, but this will allow the school to offer more personalized learning, the district says.
The district said students and families will also benefit from the calendar change with longer holiday breaks, school ending before Memorial Day, and multiple breaks during the second semester to reduce stress and improve mental health of students and staff.
The district says the new proposed calendar will also fulfill the growing demand for virtual learning. Students will be able to choose to take virtual learning courses or blended learning courses, which is a blend of traditional and virtual learning.
On Monday at the the school board meeting, the discussion of the calendar was met with criticism from some. Parents spoke about their concerns of school starting two weeks earlier, and finding alternative childcare for prolonged holiday breaks. Parents asked the district to take more time to think before voting.
The next meeting, when officials plan to vote, will not be held till November 11.
On Tuesday, the district announced two public input sessions for parents to address their concerns for board members to review and consider potential revisions before the Nov. 11 vote.
Those public input sessions will be on:
- Monday, November 4 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - Clemson Elementary School - 581 Berkeley Drive, Clemson
- Tuesday, November 5 - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - District Office - 1348 Griffin Mill Road, Easley
The vote passed 4-2 this morning, November 11, in a public hearing that was held at 8:15 a.m.
