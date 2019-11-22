PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County has issued an apology for what a district spokesman said the community raises concern over the differences between the Ignite Boys's Summit and Shine Girls' Retreat programs.
John Eby, the School District of Pickens County's Coordinator of Communication, released this statement:
The purpose of the Ignite Boys's Summit and Shine Girls' Retreat is to bring community role models into the school to speak to students and encourage good character and leadership.
Boys and girls participated in separate events. Each event had a keynote speaker with a message encouraging character and leadership qualities. Community members and high school student athletes were involved with both events. Both events taught lessons of empowerment to students, they and were well-received by students and PES parents.
However, the formats of each event had noticeable differences. These differences have created concerns from some members of our community about gender equality. We take these concerns seriously. It was not the school or district's intent to send a message that students must display different character traits or pursue different career goals based on their gender, but it is clear that this is the message that was sent as a result of some of the differences in the programs, and we apologize.
Our goal is to ensure that students of all genders feel valued and empowered. We will reflect on the concerns that members of our community have expressed about the format of this event to ensure that future events at all schools send a message of inclusion and equality.
