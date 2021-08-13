PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Board of Trustees calls an emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 issues.
The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. today, according to officials.
121 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 534 are currently quarantining, according to officials.
21 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and 28 are quarantining, according to officials.
