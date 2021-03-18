PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said Prisma Health will provide first dose vaccinations for SDPC employees on March 19 and 20.
Depending on where the employees work, they will either go to Oconee Memorial Hospital or the former K-Mart near Greenville Memorial to get their vaccines. The district said that staff members should arrive at the sites during the time designated for the first letters of their last names in order to avoid long lines and unsafe crowds.
"It is recommended that employees report to the vaccination site for their attendance area, but we understand that for some, your home may be closer to the other site. If you choose to report to the site not designated for your work location, please report during the time period designated for 'make-up," SDPC spokesman John Eby advised in an email to workers.
Eby said Prisma plans to administer the Pfizer Vaccine, which means that employees will also require a second dose to be administered between 21 and 42 days after the first dose. Employees should be able to schedule their second dose appointment while they are at the clinics for their first dose.
"SDPC is working with Prisma Health to accommodate second dose visits no sooner than 21 days after the first dose and as close to 21 days afterward as possible," Eby said.
Below are the vaccine clinic details:
For Daniel & Liberty Area employees (includes all Central Services departments):
Friday, March 19
Oconee Memorial Hospital
298 Memorial Dr.
Seneca, SC 29672
Times:
- A-F - 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- G-L - 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- M-R - 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- S-Z - 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Make Up - 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
For Easley and Pickens Area employees:
Kmart (near Greenville Memorial)
1 Kmart Plaza
Greenville, SC 29605
Times:
- Friday, March 19 OR Saturday, March 20
- A-F - 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- G-L - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- M-R - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- S-Z - 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Make Up - 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The school district said staff members should take these steps to prepare to receive the first doses:
- It is essential that each employee first register for a Prisma Health MyChart account (and enter insurance information) before they walk in to their vaccination site. This step will help Prisma quickly and easily complete the preparation necessary for us to administer their vaccine.
- Instructions for registering on MyChart is available at: www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine. An electronic MyChart flyer and FAQs are attached.
- Prisma also offers telephone assistance to sign up for MyChart for any employee who may not have access to a computer or smartphone. Contact their call center at 1-833-2PRISMA (1-833-277-4762).
Take these steps on the day of the first dose visit:
- School staff will walk in during their SDPC-requested time at their chosen vaccine site with their school ID badge.
- For employees without a school ID, they can bring other forms of identification such as a confirmation on school district/school letterhead.
- School staff must remember to bring their health insurance cards.
- Each school employee will check in at the vaccination site and let the registration coordinator know they are a school walk-in. They will then be directed where to go at the site.
The school district also wanted to remind employees that vaccination events are optional. Employees can make their own vaccine appointments through other providers and vaccination is not a requirement for employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.