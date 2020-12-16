PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Pickens County School District officials released their latest COVID-19 numbers.
According to district officials, 112 teachers and staff have been in quarantine due to COVID concerns and 29 employees have tested positive altogether.
Approximately 700 students in total have been in quarantine due to close contact concerns. Approximately 70 students in total have tested positive.
The district says they are still planning for in-person learning after the holidays however that could change.
More news: SCHP: 4 crashes cause major slowdown on I-85 south near mile markers 82, 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.