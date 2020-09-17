PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County on Thursday announced the schedule for the second six weeks of the school, beginning October 5.
Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 13, the school year will be as follows:
Face-to-face instruction for 3K through second grade for all six weeks.
Face-to-face instruction for grades 3-5 for five of the six weeks. The week of remote learning will be the week of November 2-6.
Grades 6-12 will have four full weeks of face-to-face school with two weeks of remote learning on weeks when school holidays were previously established on the school calendar. Those weeks are October 13-16 and November 2-6.
Specific plans involving additional face-to-face learning for Special Populations and the Career & Technology Center will be communicated locally.
Plans for the third six weeks of the school year, which Superintendent Danny Merck said will be the most difficult due to the combination of COVID-19 and flu season, will be released by November 2.
MORE NEWS - Troopers investigating deadly wreck in Pickens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.