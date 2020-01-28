PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said all middle and high schools will have new start and dismissal times starting in Fall 2020. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, middle and high schools (with the exception of Dacusville Middle School) will run on a daily schedule of 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Officials said the school board approved the change Monday night.
District officials said the reason for the change was to separate bus routes for elementary and secondary students in the interest of safety.
"We have been talking about this change for more than a year, and we made changes to the high school schedules this year to begin moving in this direction," said SDPC Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck in a news release. "Buses carrying 18-year-olds and 4-year-olds together is not ideal from a safety or discipline standpoint. We think this is a common-sense step to improve the environment on our buses."
Schools will continue to open no later than 7:30 a.m. to accept car-rider drop-offs, the school district said.
"We don't expect this to impact the times when schools accept car-riders," Merck continued. "We have also planned to accommodate the fact that in some families, older siblings accompany their younger siblings to the bus stop. Elementary routes will pick students up first, so that older siblings can see their younger siblings safely board the bus."
The change also means that school says will be slightly shortened. Principals have adjusted schedules so that transitions between classes will be shortened, but instructional time and lunch time will remain the same, the district caid.
Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle are on the same campus, so both schools will be allowed continue to operate on their current schedules. High school students in the Dacusville area will ride a separate bus to Pickens High School.
Despite the changes, the district said approximately 4 rural school bus routes, out of the school district’s more than 200, may need to continue to combine elementary and secondary students on buses.
See answers to some frequently asked questions about the change are posted on the school district's website, and can be seen by clicking here.
Pickens County Schools will also begin operating on the recently approved school calendar with an earlier start date for the 2020 school year.
