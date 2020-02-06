PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said they plan to dismiss at normal time on Thursday but are ceasing mid-day travel and canceling 3K & 4K classes.
This is the full statement from Pickens Co. spokesman John Eby:
We are continuing to monitor weather and driving conditions. At this time, we are ceasing all mid-day travel; we advise high school students who are early dismissal or late arrivals to stay where they are and avoid the roads. Afternoon 3K and 4K classes are cancelled. Given current conditions, we do not consider early dismissal to be a safer option than normal dismissal time. For many of our students, our schools are the most secure storm shelter available. Parents are welcome to sign students out early, but do so at their own risk. Delays on bus routes later today are expected, and we advise extreme caution during the drive home today.
MORE NEWS - Breaking Weather Alert from Greenville County Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.