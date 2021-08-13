PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Board of Trustees discusses moving schools to a temporary virtual learning format after the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the district.
The Board released this statement at the meeting.
"The number one goal of the school district of Pickens County, and our board members, is safety. Based on the data we have been collecting, and also the testimonies that we have heard after this presentation pertaining to covid-19 delta variant, and us having an emergency session on August, Friday 13th, the board agrees that face to face education for our students is preferred and it will remain our goal. After reviewing this data, of the first nine days of school, this covid-19 delta variant is very different from last year. It has exponentially spread throughout all ScDPC populations. Today's current number of positive cases has already exceeded last year's highest point. In order to minimize continued risk, we have empowered our superintendent to move to a temporary virtual learning format. The safety of our SCDPC family is paramount. Our goal is to develop a plan to safely return to face-to-face. Detailed communication from the district office will follow."
Details concerning this decision and how it might work are not clear. We will update this story as we learn more.
142 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 534 are currently quarantining, according to officials.
21 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and 28 are quarantining, according to officials.
