EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County announced Monday that a federal grant for $845,291 will help the district better provide distance learning.
The money will be used to install 83 Clear Touch distance learning packages throughout the elementary schools the county.
The district said the packages combine large touch screens with video conferencing technology to allow students to engage with each other virtually and with teachers whether they or at school or at home.
The grant money also provides for 13 Cisco Webex Room Kits and 11 Room Kit Minis for the county's middle and high schools.
“When you begin to remove the barriers of physical rooms and distance, you open up enormous opportunities for students,” said Dr. Barbara Nesbitt, SDPC’s Assistant Superintendent for Technology Services in a news release. “We have already begun to use this technology in a limited way to increase our high school course offerings. What we envision is that many of our AP or foreign language courses that are currently only available at a single school will become open for students at all of our other schools to participate. It opens up possibilities for collaboration between students in our elementary, middle, and adult learning programs as well.”
