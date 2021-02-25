PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The USDA announced on Wednesday that the agency will award an $845,291 grant to Pickens County Schools. The grant will be used to to "establish distance learning systems and digital resources in seven rural communities in Pickens County," according to a news release.
The USDA said the learning systems can be used to "deliver community support, dual-credit and foreign language courses; virtual field trips; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) courses; and professional development opportunities."
Roughly 19,000 students in grades Pre-K through 12 will benefit from the new system.
In total, the USDA is investing $42.3 million to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities across the US. The School District of Pickens County was one of four education systems and colleges in the state to receive grants.
