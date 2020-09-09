PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students and teachers in Pickens County are preparing for their second day of eLearning after a cyber attack left them unable to login for two hours yesterday.
District spokesperson John Eby said the web filtering service the district uses was the victim of a Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack.
The DDOS flooded the filtering service with traffic, shutting it down. That left students and teachers unable to login to any district portals for about two hours Monday morning.
“The reason it’s so bad for us is this is our first day of remote learning for students in grades three through 12," Eby said to FOX Carolina crews on Monday. "We’re taking a two week sort of break from in-person learning and doing remote learning today and so the timing really couldn’t have been worse.”
All students, including those in kindergarten through second grade, will be online next week. Officials will use the two eLearning weeks to re-examine the in-person plan and implement any changes, according to the district's reopening plan.
“The more that we’re tied in to doing things online, of course the more concern there is that it can drop out all together," Eby said. "We do want be in face-to-face as much as we possibly can. We hope that we can return to face-to-face after this two weeks are up. We can’t guarantee that, but that’s certainly our hope.”
Eby said the district was not directly targeted in the attack since it happened to their web filtering service, but they are still working to find out who is behind it and whether or not they were a target.
“Ddos attacks aren’t that uncommon across the internet, but this wasn’t specifically directed at us it’s just something that we were affected in course of affecting things," he said.
