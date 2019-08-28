PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Schools will be dismissing early on Thursday, officials say, due to heavy traffic expected for the Clemson football home opener.
Officials said heavy traffic is expected in the county along US 123 because of the weekday game.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and middle and high schools at 12:15 p.m.
Buses will run, lunch will be served before dismissal, and all after-school activities are canceled.
