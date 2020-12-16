The Pickens County School District said that Thursday, December 17, 2020 will be an in-person school day for students. In-person classes were canceled in Wednesday.
SDPC Superintendent Danny Merck released this statement on the decision:
Our decisions for school today and tomorrow were made in close consultation with Pickens County Emergency Management with regard to weather conditions.
We are very close to the limit of how many key employees can be out while still operating in-person school, but we considered a final day of in-person school to support the well-being of our students before the break to be essential.
We know that you are aware of the county-wide spread of COVID-19. All school days the past month have been extremely challenging on our employees.
We are very pleased with the amount of days we have been in person since August 24. Your cooperation along with the tremendous sacrifices of teachers and school level personnel has made this possible. Thank you!
I want to thank you for your partnership through the challenges of this year. Putting students first this year has required enormous courage and sacrifice from parents and employees alike. Your support has allowed our district to offer opportunities--both online and in-person--for students that few districts could match, and our children will reap the benefits.
Please enjoy time with your loved ones over the next two weeks, and we look forward to seeing our students again on January 4, 2021!
