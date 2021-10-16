PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office warned citizens about a new scam targeting residents around the county.
Deputies said the scammer called victims and told them that they were with a law enforcement agency. The scammer would then inform the victim that they had to pay a certain amount of money or be arrested.
This scammer would ask victims to pay with gift cards, money orders, or electronic transfers.
Deputies said law enforcement agencies would never ask residents to purchase gift cards, money orders, or transfer money to avoid charges. According to deputies, scammers sometimes use the names of actual law enforcement officers to trick victims.
Anyone who receives a call similar to this is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
