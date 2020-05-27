PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Administrator Rusty Burns said Pickens County will enter the final phase of KickStart Pickens County, the three-phase COVID-19 revitalization plan, On May June 1.
Burns said Phase III, will include the reopening of the County Administration building and other facilities, with new procedures and signage in place to enforce social distancing.
Click here to read more about KickStart Pickens County.
