LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Friday after learning that a woman had been bitten by a rabid kitten.
Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office of Animal Enforcement Unit responded to a home on Black Bottom on September 07 after the incident.
The homeowner told deputies a skunk had previously come onto the property and killed several cats and kittens. The skunk later died on her property.
Days later, when the homeowner was tending to one of the surviving kittens that was having balance issues, the kitten began acting violently and bit the woman’s finger.
Deputies said the kitten was captured and taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter where it was euthanized and sent to DHEC for testing.
The Sheriff’s Office has since been notified by DHEC that the kitten tested positive for rabies. The homeowner is being treated for exposure.
“The kitten did not appear to have any visible wounds from the skunk; however, transmission of rabies can often occur from animals that have access to the same food or water bowls,” said Chief Deputy Creed Hashe. “The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone that observes any wild animal that is acting strange or appears to be suffering from an unknown illness to avoid contact if at all possible and to use extreme caution with personal pets until they have been examined by a veterinarian.”
