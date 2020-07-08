PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced the arrest of a Pickens County woman on tax evasion charges.
The agency says Julie Ann Scott, 63, failed to file individual income tax returns from 2012 to 2018. During that time, Scott reportedly earned $1,321,344.
According to warrants, the independent contractor's tax liability for those years totals $77,538.
SCDOR agents have charged Scott with seven counts of tax evasion.
MORE NEWS:
Police: 4 charged with murder in connection to teen killed after attending graduation party in Anderson Co.
Greenville Governor's School goes virtual for upcoming school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.