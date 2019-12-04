PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County educators are changing the lives of those they serve, and Wednesday, two were recognized for all they've accomplished.
Dr. Allen Fain, Director of the Adult Learning Center in Pickens County received South Carolina's Adult Education Director of the Year award, making him the second in the county to earn the honor provided by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).
Chastain Road Elementary Principal Jessica Patterson was selected as the state's Elementary Principal of the Year.
Dr. Fain has devoted 22 years to adult education as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and now adult education director. Throughout his four years in his current role, Fain helped establish a platform that enables students to ensure a better future for themselves, families, and communities.
“His commitment to his students is unwavering and his innovative thinking provides needed opportunities for them to be successful," said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of SCASA.
Pickens County Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck said Fain has not only transformed the Adult Learning Program, but has truly made an impact on the entire district.
"Every one of our high schools has benefited from his efforts to help students graduate on time, and he has helped transform the lives of adult students who never would have earned their degree without his influence," Merck said.
Fain has overseen the expansion of the Adult Learning Center, which includes the implementation of countywide satellite programs and the development of a career pathways program through Tri-County Technical College.
He will be recognized throughout the next year for his accomplishments and contributions to both Pickens County and the state of South Carolina.
