PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections said a new election has been requested to fill the School Board District 7 seat due to issues involving emergency paper ballots in the county during the November 6 General Election.
Alice Hendricks Vander Linden, the losing candidate, filed a former protest contesting the election results, claiming paper ballots that some precincts had to use did not include the school board district 7 seat.
A hearing was held on November 19 during which Rodney W. Allen, Director of the Board of Registration and Elections of Pickens County, testified that some poll workers used failsafe ballots when they exhausted their supply of emergency paper ballots. These ballots were not intended to be a replacement for the emergency paper ballots.
A total of 137 failsafe ballots were used during the election that did not include a District 7 choice, which Allen testified was a “significant problem” in determining the outcome of the Seat 7 election. since the winner, Philip Healy, only won by 21 votes.
A new election date has not been announced for the District 7 race.
