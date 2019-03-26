PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections announced the unofficial results for a new school board trustee in District 7.
The special election came as a result of an issue involving emergency paper ballots during the November 6, 2018 General Election.
According to the board, Alice Hendricks Vander Linden came out on top with 434 votes as opposed to 201 for her opponent, Philip Healy.
Vander Linden initially was deemed the losing party back in November, though she filed a former protest contesting the election results, claiming paper ballots that some precincts had to use did not include the school board district 7 seat.
A hearing was held, and it was determined that a special election would take place.
Tuesday's results are subject to change until certified by the board. A Provisional Ballot and Election Certification Hearing is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29.
The board will give the final say after ruling on all provisional ballots cast.
