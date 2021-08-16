PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -An ordinance to remove the road fee that residents pay passed its second reading on Monday night.
Earlier this year, a South Carolina Supreme Court ruling stated that road fees were illegal. This decision forced the Pickens County Council to start repealing their road fee.
The process started on July 26 when the council proposed an ordinance to repeal the fee. The Ordinance passed its second reading on Monday night, and it will have one final reading in two weeks.
The council is working to figure out how they will offset the revenue lost from this decision.
