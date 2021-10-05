PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Property taxes are on the rise for some in Pickens County. The move comes after a $20 road user fee was deemed illegal by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
We’re told tax bills have gone out and some people are noticing the increase, while other May have seen a decrease.
It’s based on a millage scale.
Here’s how it works: a person’s home property valued at $200,000 or more, with three cars or more could see an increase. While a home valued at a lesser amount could see a small decrease.
Having the praxis increase, county council hopes would generate around $6M for approximately 700 miles of roads compared to the $2M raised through the road user fee.
Many neighbors are upset with council because they weren’t exactly clear about n communicating what was happening until it had passed third reading.
“You keep telling us it’s “for the roads,” one citizen explained. “You and others have told us this for decades, yet it never seems to make it to the roads. Maybe some patch work here and there and then it claim it went to the roads.”
“Shame on you. You all keep saying you’re tired of kicking the can down the road,” another person said during public feedback. “Well, I, for one, would like to kick the five of you down the road for over taxing us, without consulting us first.”
FOX Carolina spoke with Council Chairman Chris Bowers ADTER the meeting, which he told us this is a “one and done” deal because they don’t plan to raise taxes again.
He says the goal is to have close to a 20 to 25 years replacing cycle.
Bowers says a reserve fund for roads has been created and will be collected the current fiscal year and used in the next fiscal year to help bring relief to county roads.
