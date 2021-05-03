PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Council voted to establish a "Keep Pickens County Beautiful" committee in a meeting on Monday.
According to the Council minutes, the Council discussed the litter problem in Pickens back in April. The plan was to create a litter program to protect and enhance the nature of Pickens County.
The minutes also stated the program's goal is to get 25% of the roads cleaned by Memorial Day.
MORE NEWS: Deals for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.