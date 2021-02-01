PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County council voted in favor of supporting a resolution that calls for a post office in Pickens County to be renamed.
The resolution says that the post office would be renamed in honor of Specialist Fourth Class Charles Johnson Jr.
The county council voted unanimously to support the resolution.
