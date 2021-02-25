Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Pickens County have arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants, and charged two others at the home with hindering the arrest.
On February 22, deputies with the sheriff's office say they arrived at a home on Jay Drive in an attempt to locate Jonathan Dean Moody. Deputies say while searching for Moody, they discovered an escape door that led to a crawl space under the home which Moody had accessed. When Moody refused commands to surrender, deputies say they unleashed a K-9 deputy into the crawl space adding Moody was then promptly taken into custody.
Moody was arrested for outstanding warrants with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Easley Police Department.
While searching for Moody, deputies say they also discovered burglary tools and a stolen handgun. Moody is facing additional charges for possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
Deputies also charged two other people at the home, Furman Tyler Estep and Jennifer Lynn Holden, with hindering officers serving a warrant.
Deputies thanked the U.S. Marshal Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the arrest.
