EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A deputy from the Pickens County Sheriff's Office was issued a citation following an incident on Monday night, according to the Easley Police Department.
Officers said Rodney Thomas was cited for DUI after an incident on Calhoun Memorial Highway. Easley police say no one was injured and Thomas was not driving a law enforcement vehicle.
According to police, Thomas' blood alcohol level was .16 or great.
We reached out to Pickens County Sheriff's Office to see if the sheriff had a response.
The agency released a statement saying Thomas has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.