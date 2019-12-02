PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County dispatchers confirmed crews were responding to a report of a chemical spill along SC-123 Monday afternoon.
Though details remain limited, the spill has been reported between Easley and Liberty.
We're working to learn more, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies release photos of suspects accused of using stolen SUV in Upstate package thefts
Christmas came early for kids at Shriners Children's Hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.