Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency Management in Pickens County says non-emergency lines are currently down.
At this time, the only way to get a dispatcher is to call 9-1-1.
Officials are encouraging everyone to exercise their best judgement when using 9-1-1 for emergencies and not to call unless a life is in imminent danger.
Officials are also telling residents at this time to shelter in place and not to travel at this time.
More news: Pickens Co. Schools ceasing mid-day travel, canceling 3K & 4K afternoon classes
