PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County EMS says four hikers are okay after getting lost in the northern part of the county Sunday afternoon.

According to PCEMS, crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to retrieve the family of four. PCEMS says they were found within a few hours and without injuries.

PCEMS says this area has seen more people as residents visit outdoor attractions, hiking trails, and waterfalls. They urge visitors to keep safety in mind, and to pack water, food, snacks, and first-aid supplies, and to have a fully-charged cell phone at hand.