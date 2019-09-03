Six Mile, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, members of the Pickens County Emergency Management Special Operations Team departed for Columbia.
Firefighters, members of law enforcement and ems all departed from the Keowee Springs Fire Department will be headed to the state's capital to find out if their assistance will be needed on the coast.
We were there as they finished packing this morning and hit the road.
We're told they will also be bringing their logistics trailer which they have modified after helping during the last two hurricanes with air conditioning, cots and enough food and water for seven days.
Denise Kwiatek, Director of Pickens County Emergency Management said the teams receive a lot of training but don't always have the opportunity to use their training here in the Upstate, so it's important for them to go to the coast and help those in need.
