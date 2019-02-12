CENTRAL, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A new park is coming to Central, Pickens County Community Relations announced.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning for the future site of Madden Bridge Park in Central. The park will feature a sand beach, a picnic shelter, and a dock, officials say.
Pickens County Council members and representatives of Hulsey, McCormick, and Wallace, broke ground on Tuesday, February 12th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.