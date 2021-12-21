LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Humane Society needs your help.
After asking the community for donations to keep them open until 2022, the community stepped up to make it happen. However, like many other non-profits, they'll need more to keep operating.
Director Samantha Gamble says, ideally, they'd like to have funds to get them through six-months, but the past few years have made that hard to fulfill.
"We've been operating on a two-month basis pretty much all year long, which is not ideal," Gamble said.
The community's donations has helped them up until the new year.
"We did raise about 20 thousand dollars—15 to 20 which is a full months of operations," Gamble said, "So, we felt comfortable moving into 2022."
When that runs out, it's back to square one. Here's why they need the money.
"If we also don't have those monetary funds, we can't continue the programs, such as, the spay and neutering of our animals, the medications, the testing—everything that we do to make sure that we have the happiest, healthiest animals possible," said Gamble.
The Pickens County Humane Society isn't funded by the county or city. They rely heavily on donations. Plus, COVID put a pause on their normal fundraising events.
The good thing is, Gamble says she's seeing an influx of people donating supplies around the holidays. Elizabeth Roesch brought food and cleaning supplies courtesy of their church.
"A group there wanted to do something for animals," Roesch said, "So, they said, 'let's take a look at their website' and got them the supplies they need."
It's the gift that keeps on giving to make it count for the animals waiting for their first Christmas at their forever home.
"I think it's a great source to donate to and I don't know I think they always have a need," said Roesch.
Gamble says they're full to capacity on cats but can accept a few more dogs.
You can help by donating financially through the society's Facebook page or through Paypal. You can send it via mail:
P.O. Box 83
Liberty, SC 29657
In person:
500 Five Forks Road
Liberty, SC 29657
You're also welcome to donate your time. They're looking for more volunteers. Learn more here.
