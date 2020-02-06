PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County officials have lifted a previously-declared state of emergency, descending the state of operations to OPCON 3.
The National Weather Service previously said several communities in Pickens County were at severe risk of flash flooding Thursday, with Easley, Clemson, and Central at the most risk.
Pickens County Emergency Management said they were operating at the highest level and had declared a state of emergency in the county. That declaration ended at 3 p.m. on Friday.
More than 50 fire, rescue, and tax assessor staff surveyed the county, finding nearly 30 homes with flooding damage. They also looked at bussinesses, roadways, and homes. Damage assessment is still ongoing.
64 roads remained closed across the county as creeks and rivers were inundated by water.
Major roads impacted are:
183 at Flea Market
Hughs Bend Road
Browns Bottom Road
Jones Mill Road
Five people were rescued across the county, including a driver pulled from flooding on Concord Church Road Thursday morning.
Officials said first responders were able to get the driver to safety but his vehicle was still stuck in floodwater.
In another instance, crews rescued a family and dog trapped in a home. Officials say crews used available resources to get everyone to safety, including the dog.
