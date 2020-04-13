Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Pickens County say a person is in critical condition following storms early Monday morning.
According to Pickens County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Pierce Womack, rescues had to be staged for two different individuals at two different homes in the north eastern corner of the county in a neighborhood off Laurel and Hardy Lake Road.
In one of the instances, Womack said a person was trapped beneath a mobile home. We're told that person is currently in critical condition.
Womack says widespread damage is reported across the southern portion of Pickens County. He tells us trees are down on the Clemson University campus, the city of Clemson and in Liberty.
At this time, we're told no deaths have been reported in the county.
