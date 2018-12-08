PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Emergency Management has upgraded their severe winter weather readiness in preparation for possibly threatening weather.
PCEM released late Saturday evening they transitioned from OPCON 5 to OPCON 4, meaning emergency equipment and personnel will be ready to respond quicker in the face of severe weather.
PCEM says response during winter weather is slowed because of treacherous roadways. In the event of slick roadways, emergency responders will respond “non-emergent” to calls for service. Extra units may be deployed when such calls are received so there is no delay in response, and emergency vehicles are equipped with studded tires and snow chains. This allows enhanced access to rural areas in need of service.
Pickens County residents can call (864) 898-5353 in case of a special medical need during winter weather. This line is intended for those who are without power and need assistance with powered medical devices, such as oxygen machines. Pickens County stresses this is not an information line, but to be used for those who need help. However, residents who need shelter due to power outages can call the number to get information on current shelters offered nearby.
