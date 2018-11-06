Dacusville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections said an issue with the cartridges used to start voting machines, called PEBs, caused poll workers to have to use emergency paper ballots at 8 precincts until the issue could be resolved.
FOX Carolina reached out to the the Pickens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections after we received reports that polling stations in Dacusville were being forced to use paper ballots.
Officials said the PEBs were setup incorrectly and the paper ballots had to be used until poll managers could setup replacement PEBs.
The affected precincts were:
- 150 Crossroads
- 151 Dacusville
- 152 Nine Forks
- 156 Pendleton
- 157 Fruit Mountain
- 158 Pope Field
- 159 Sheffield
- 163 Lenhardt
Officials say by 9:30 a.m. all PEBs were setup for all precincts and machines were available at all precincts.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and every voter that was there during the affected time was able to cast their ballot on a paper emergency ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.