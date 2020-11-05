PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Upstate employers are seeking more than 170 new hires in the Pickens area and they're hoping to find some at a drive-thru job fair this morning.
Pickens County and SC Works WorkLink are hosting a job fair at Pickens High School from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. this morning.
Six Upstate employers will be in the student parking lot looking for new hires.
The companies include:
- Reliable Sprinkler
- KP Components
- Imperial Die Casting
- Wilbert Plastic Services
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics
- Phillips Staffing
To get to the job fair, enter at the stop light entrance to the school (150 Blue Flame Dr.).
Job seekers can also find career counseling and other resources on the SC Work Links website.
