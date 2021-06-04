PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Pickens County School Board held a final reading for tax rate that can be applied to property.
The board passed the vote which includes an increase that would generate an extra $387,000 dollars for the district each year.
This tax increase will not impact any primary residences. It will only affect secondary homes and rental or commercial properties. This increase could also impact cars and boats.
The district says the increase is needed to keep up with the rate of inflation.
In the last reading, all but one member approved. On Friday, the vote on the school budget and tax increase was passed.
