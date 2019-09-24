PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said people who pay property taxes on businesses, rentals, and vehicles will see a lower tax rate on property tax bills moving forward. That’s because the school board approved a millage decrease Monday night.
The district's operating millage rate will drop from 114 mills to 108.9 mills.
The district said the millage change will not impact owner-occupied homes, which are exempt from school operating millage.
"This is fantastic news for our county for many reasons," said Dr. Brian Swords, SDPC Board chairman, stated in a news release. "It means that property values are going up, which means Pickens County is a place people want to be. It also shows that investing in our schools--specifically to retain teachers, provide School Resource Officers, and expand opportunities at the Career & Technology Center--pays off in the long term by growing our tax base. Finally, taxpayers benefit from a larger tax base because it means we can fund our district at a lower tax rate."
The district said the new millage rate will be in effect on forthcoming Pickens County's 2019 property tax bills.
