Pickens County School District administrators implement early release because of Clemson traffic

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Parents packed the car line at West End Elementary school in Easley.
“It gets backed up onto that road quite a bit," Christine Nix said.
She got in line to pick up her child for an early release day.
“This isn’t too bad," she said.
It's football season and a weekday game for the Clemson tigers. So, administrators with the Pickens County School District decided to dismiss all schools early.
“They sent out a letter saying that they were going to do it twice this year," Nix said.
Jason Leist waited in line for pick up too.
“Definitely on a game day 123 all the way from Greenville to Clemson it will be backed up for miles," Leist said.
“I kinda understand , you know their logic behind this- just getting everybody home safe.”
He's not from the Upstate and learned the South is football country. He also says his children are now Clemson fans even though he tried to get them to love Notre Dame.
“It’s hard to get them to be Irish fans," he said.
John Eby, a spokesperson with the Pickens County School District says it's not about football.
“It’s about traffic. It’s about safety and it’s about making sure that the roads are clear when that traffic starts coming in from Greenville for the game," Eby said.
Parents also lined up at Getty's Middle School in Easley. State troopers say the closer you get to Clemson, the more traffic there would be the Thursday night game against Georgia Tech. School administrators say backups could be tough for drivers on their routes.
“We’re looking at potentially having kids on the bus for like two hours if they get bogged down in traffic and we can’t have that," Eby said.
Troopers say the backup usually starts on Hwy 152, to Hwy 123 and into Clemson. Therefore, some fans would rather wait early in a car line, than game-day traffic that doesn't move at all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.