EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools announced Thursday that graduation ceremonies for Daniel, Easley, Liberty, and Pickens High Schools will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29 at each school’s athletic stadium.
The district said in the event of rain, ceremonies may be moved to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30.
"In order to allow for social distancing procedures to be followed at the ceremonies, each senior will receive a limit of 2 free tickets for family members to attend" said school district spokesman John Eby in an email. "All ceremonies will be live-streamed so that those who cannot attend can watch."
Eby said information about parking, safety, ticket distribution, and other details for graduation will be dispersed by each high school.
MORE NEWS - A bus driver told a rider to wear a mask. Then the passenger spit on her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.