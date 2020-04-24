PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pickens County School District has announced the tentative graduation plans for their high schools: D.W. Daniel High, Easley High, Liberty High, and Pickens High.
Pending the lifting of state restrictions and social distancing, district officials plan to announce dates and times for graduations by May 11.
John Eby, the Coordinator of Communication with Pickens County released the following plan:
"Pending the lifting of social distancing restrictions, the ceremonies will be:
- No earlier than May 22 and no later than June 20,
- Located at high school football stadiums,
- Ticketed events due to limited seating,
- Live streamed online for those who cannot attend.
Each high school will also announce plans regarding senior celebrations, awards day and other end of the year ceremonies by May 11."
