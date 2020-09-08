Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school district is currently experiencing issues with internet outages due to a cyberattack.
According to Pickens County School District, both student devices and school devices are suffering from the outage.
The district says the outage was caused by a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on the district's web filtering service.
We're told the district is working to resolve the issue. We'll update as more information becomes available.
