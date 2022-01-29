PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A Pickens County School was awarded for its performance by the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.
The Magnet Schools of America named McKissick Academy of Science & Technology (MAST) as the 2022 Magnet School of Excellence.
The Magnet Schools of America Merit Award of Excellence awards are given to magnet schools that demonstrate a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation and diversity efforts, and strong parent and community involvement.
MAST is one of only three elementary schools in South Carolina to receive this award.
“Our educators have dedicated themselves to creating and delivering authentic, project-based curriculum that is built around the three pillars of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM): Biomedical Science, Computer Science, and Engineering Design,” said MAST principal Heather Touchberry, “and our goal is to provide STEM excellence through all three within every classroom. It is a true testament to the teachers and staff that persevere each day to ensure their students are motivated and engaged to achieve high levels of success in school and beyond. We are very excited and humbled by this award.”
In addition to the project-based learning in all classrooms, students have access to the “Shark Tank,” and maker-space in which students will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations. MAST has a unique partnership with the Pickens County Career & Technology Center, Clemson University College of Engineering, and Clemson University College of Education, as well as clubs for robotics, coding, gaming, and more.
“We, at SDPC, know that MAST is a school of excellence. The academic accomplishments of the students, the engagement of families, the commitment of faculty, the community partnerships, and the leadership of MAST are undeniable," The Superintendent of the School District of Pickens County, Danny Merck said. "We are thrilled that Magnet Schools of America recognizes this and now a much larger audience knows it, too. We hope this national recognition will help further impact and provide unique opportunities to students in Pickens County. Sincere gratitude to all at MAST who continue to work tirelessly and made this award possible.”
