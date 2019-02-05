Pickens County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- “I’ve gotten a few messages from parents saying my student is loving school. Loving Friday’s,” said Carolina Hochhalter.
They’re message Carolina Hochhalter is a 3rd grade teacher at Liberty Elementary have been receiving for about a month.
The Pickens County School District implemented “Finnish Friday,” at Liberty and Ambler Elementary Schools.
“They understand their focus is required for a certain amount of time,” explained Hochhalter, “Then they’re released and get energy out and play.”
On Friday’s, students get 5 breaks throughout the day on.
“The students work hard for 45 mins then get 15 minutes of play,” explained Assistant Principal, Jamie Few.
Few says the teachers are noticing a significant difference in the children’s’ attention spans and enthusiasm on those days.
“It has been well received by everyone. The students, staff and parents,” said Few.
Hochhalter says the students also benefit from the extra recesses. They’re getting more exercise and sharpening their social skills instead of their pencils.
“I just see so much more joy on their faces,” explained Hochhalter, “Through the learning and through the play.”
