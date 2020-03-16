PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Pickens County Schools announced Monday that parents can go to schools on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to pickup any belongings or medications that students may need during the two-week school closure, which also began Monday.
The district said teachers will use a combination of live video, online assignments and paper assignment packets to continue instruction during the closure. The amount of online or paper assignments will vary by class and grade level. The instruction plan will be in practice by March 23.
Pickens County Schools will also be serving free breakfast and lunch for anyone under the age of 18 at the following locations:
- Central Academy of the Arts
- Chastain Road Elementary
- Dacusville Elementary
- McKissick Academy of Science & Technology
- Pickens Elementary
- West End Elementary
Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The student must be present for the meal to be served.
Officials are working on a plan for delivering food via school buses, which may begin next week.
Click here to read the full release from Pickens County Schools.
