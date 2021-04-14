PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been one year since the first homeless shelter in Pickens County opened its doors.
The shelter was several years in the making for Pastor Tracy and Sunshine Gantt.
"Relieved. Yeah that too, proud and relieved" the couple said with a laugh when reflecting on the one year anniversary of Pickens County Shelter of Hope.
We learned that the shelter almost got shut down before it even started though.
"We actually got approved, we got our certificate of occupancy on a Friday. That following Monday is when the government shut everything down due to the coronavirus pandemic," explained Sunshine.
The Gantt's tell us they had to go through the governor and be declared an essential business.
The shelter has a capacity to hold around 60 people at a time, while about 40 people are currently staying at the building.
People can also come for a meal, to wash their clothes, or just escape a rainy day.
"This shelter is actually exposing the fact that Pickens County does have a homeless issue and we were the only county that didn't have an emergency shelter to address that," said Sunshine.
For Tracy, who was once homeless himself, he says he sees this shelter changing lives.
"This is what Pickens County is all about, helping people in the same situation that I came out of," said Tracy.
House Manager Tracy McJunkins has been with the shelter since it opened.
As a recovering addict herself, she tells us she knows the importance of a place like this.
"Homelessness don't discriminate. So we take anybody in no matter what color, race, gender. We don't judge you, we take you in no matter who you are or where you came from. If you need help we're here for that," said McJunkins.
The shelter says there is always a need for in-kind donations such as cleaning supplies, trash bags, and non-perishable food.
Any other type of donation, such as monetary donations, can be given through Pickens County Shelter of Hope's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.