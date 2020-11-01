SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced that it has arrested a suspect in connection to the homicide of Dustin Lee Smith.
According to a release, 29-year-old Dustin Michael Watkins was taken into custody on Monday in Johnson County, Tennessee. Deputies say that he is awaiting extradition to South Carolina where he will be charged with murder.
Deputies say they received a report of an injured person near Ponderosa Park early Sunday morning. After arriving on scene, deputies say that they located the deceased victim just feed away from the road.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the body, according to a release from the Pickens County Coroner's office.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Dustin Lee Smith of Seneca. The coroner determined the incident was a homicide, according to the release. His manner of death was determined to be homicide.
The coroner says that Smith was pronounced dead at the location of the incident on Ponderosa Dr.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation is still ongoing.
