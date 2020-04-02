Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Republican State Representative Neal Collins of Pickens District 5 tweeted an update Wednesday night about coronavirus cases in his county and Prisma Health's prediction of when the virus could peak.
Representative Collins said DHEC announced 210 new cases Wednesday, totaling 1,293 in the state and four new deaths, totaling 26, adding that no new cases have been recorded in Pickens County.
Collins also stated that Prisma Heath officials would be holding a weekly teleconference with state legislators.
Collins said on Wednesday, CEO of Prisma, Mark O'Halla and Dr. Eric Ossmann told legislators that this is an unprecedented event and urged lawmakers to advocate for a stay at home order to help spread out those infected with the virus.
In addition, health officials told lawmakers that Prisma's analytical team is currently predicting the peak to be three to four weeks from now and is working with the South Carolina National Guard for alternate care sites.
Collins said a Prisma Health analytical team estimates residents are in phase one of three at this time.
Phase one is growth of the sick for the next month. Phase two is ideally contact tracing and suppressing outbreaks until the fall. Phase three is hopefully a vaccine and therapies in the fall to winter time frame.
According to Representative Collins, no Prisma staff member has contracted the virus from the workforce exposure.
